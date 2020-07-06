Paul Hoppe

Paul HoppeBrookfield - July 3, 2020 age 70 years. Beloved husband of Christine (Nee Johnson). Loving father of Chris (Sheila) Hoppe, Andy (Carrie) Hoppe. Grandfather of Matt, Derek, Danielle, Jayson and Madison. Dear brother of Judie Hoppe, Steve (Janice) Hoppe, Michael (Debbie) Hoppe, Dianne (Roger) Eineichner, Jim (Lori) Hoppe, Jackie (Pete) Gumina, John (Donna) Hoppe. Preceded in death by his sister, Constance. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A celebration of Paul's Life will take place on Saturday, July 11 at Harder Funeral Home from 9:30- 11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Catholic Church 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield at 12:00 PM.