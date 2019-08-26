Resources
Paul Howard Melrood Notice
Melrood, Paul Howard Paul Howard Melrood died peacefully of old age (aha"sh) on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born May 1, 1920 Podolya, Ukraine, immigrated with his parents as a young child. Graduated North Division HS. obtained a degree in art education at Milwaukee State Teachers College ('41). Served as captain and major in the US Air Force 1941-45. Paul had a successful five-decade career in real estate. Proud past president of the UWM Alumni Foundation Board of Directors. The son of Yiddish language and culture educators, Paul was a leading speaker and promoter of the Yiddish language. He played numerous leads with the Peretz Hirschbein Folk theater (PERHIFT) and entertained thousands with his original radio programs and skits. Paul served with the Milwaukee Jewish Welfare Fund, active member of the Labor Zionist Organization of America, and president of the International Association of Yiddish Clubs. Predeceased by parents Sonia and Mordecai Melrood, and wife Gertrude (d.1980). Survived by loving wife Marlene and family, children Laurie (Blake), Elise (Susan), and Armin. Also dear brother Eugene (Ede), nephews and numerous cousins, beloved friend Carl Mueller and family. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to the Jewish Home & Care Center and YIVO (Institute for Jewish Research).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
