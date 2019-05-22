Services
Paul J. Boyle Notice
Boyle, Paul J. Paul J. Boyle, Little Chute, age 78, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1940. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. Through the years, Paul owned numerous businesses, including Pauls Sun Dial, Pauls Distributing of Menomonee Falls, Boyle Corporation and Pauls Produce. He served as Waukesha County Supervisor and was a member of the World Series Club in Milwaukee, Loyal order of Moose in Muskego and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green Bay. Paul was an avid sports fan and was lucky to have attended the Bucks Grand Championship and Brewers World Series. He was a Packers season ticket holder for 69 years and a stockholder, charter member of the Packer Hall of Fame and the Stadium Walk and Super Bowl attendee. Upon his retirement, Paul moved home to Trump Lake in Waubeno for 30 years. Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily (Bunny); daughter, Shaun (David) Sanders of Cleveland, WI; granddaughter, Megan Wood of Milwaukee; and siblings: Kenneth (Carol) Boyle of Mountain and Bonnie-Jane (Gary) Barrett of Bismark, ND. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. In accordance with Paul's wishes, no funeral will be held. Please make donations to the . To sign the guest book, visit oconnellfh.com. O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME 1776 E. Main St. Little Chute 920-788-6237
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
