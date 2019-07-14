|
Brantman, Paul J. Of Mukwonago. Paul was called to Heaven July 7, 2019 at the age of 51. Loving husband of Jill (nee Van Gemert). Proud and loving "Da-Da" of his little love bug Caylee. Beloved son of Carolyn (Ronald) Heinz. Preceded in death by his father Marvin. Beloved brother of Steve (Diane), Ed (Kristy), Kathy (Rob) Bruesewitz, Jeanne (Paul) Spalding, and Mark (Shelly). Son-in-law of Paul and Lynn Van Gemert. Brother-in-law of Kim (Mark) Ward, Gail Van Gemert, Jodi (Tim) Koepke. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul was a dedicated law enforcement officer for 30 years, with 28 years of service to the Hales Corners Police Department. Visitation on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at St James Catholic Church (830 Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) from 2:00PM until 5:45PM. Memorial Mass following at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police Survivors) Kid's Camp, the , St. James Catholic Church, or St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019