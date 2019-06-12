Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Paul Garhart
Garhart, Paul J. Born to Eternal Life on June 8, 2019, age 65 years. Survived by his loving wife Diane (nee Mrugala). Dear father of James (Tara) and Sonya (Andy) Bottom. Grandfather of Peter and one on the way. Brother to Mary and Steve (Amy). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Paul proudly served the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years. Visitation will be held at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53223) on Mon. June 17, 2019 from 10am - 11am with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00am. Internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
