|
|
Paul J. Gibson
Cudahy - Beloved husband of the late Jimmie (nee Burton). Beloved father of Michael (Susan), Mark (Vicky), Greg (Janice) Gibson and Elise Ugarte. Cherished grandfather of Martin (Karen) Ugarte, Roger Ugarte and Leah Gibson. Dear great-Grandfather of Alex Ugarte. Preceded in death by 2 sons, David and Jeffrey. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:30 -11:30 AM at BAY VIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2272 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment 2 PM at Arlington Park Cemetery. Paul was a retired United Methodist pastor for over 40 years. If desired, memorials to Bay View United Methodist Church would be appreciated. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country during WWII.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019