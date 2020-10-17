1/
WAUKESHA - Passed Saturday, October 17, 2020. Age 93. Born in Milwaukee, he moved to Brady, WI at age 11. Attended Tomahawk High School and Rhinelander High School before moving back to Milwaukee and graduated from Rufus King High School. Served in the US Navy in the Pacific and China. Attended MSOE, Carroll University, University of Wisconsin and WCTC. Married Patricia Zenda and had two children, Jeffery Paul (Patricia) and Jennifer (James) Kendrick. Grandfather of Paul Mathew and Elizabeth and great grandfather of Jenna, Parker, Christian and Grady. Born to Paul C. and Florence B. Kablitz. Brother of Ervin (Elleen) Kablitz, Orpha (Bob) Zeitelback, and Shirley (Raymond) Kossoris. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held. Paul will be interned with his parents and family in Prairie Rapids Cemetery in Tomahawk WI. Retired from Miller Brewing Company after 35 years. Member of Brewery Worker #9 and the Lion's Club - West Allis. He regretted not getting his flying license, but hopefully he will receive his wings now.






