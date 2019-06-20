Services
Paul J. Olszewski


Olszewski, Paul J. Born to Eternal Life June 17, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving father of Amy and Tim (Michelle). Proud grandpa of Megan, Abbey, Marah and Cali. Dear brother of Mary Smith. Brother-in-law of Kate and Jane. Preceded in death by his parents John and Betty and brothers; John, Bobby, Michael and Tommy. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 22 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 20 to June 21, 2019
