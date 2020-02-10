|
Paul Jerome Anders
Moscow, ID - Paul Jerome Anders, age 58, passed away surrounded by his family on January 25, 2020 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, from complications of influenza.
Paul was born on November 22, 1961 in Milwaukee, the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wojcik) Anders. Paul graduated from Marquette University High School in 1979, and from St. Norbert College in 1983. He earned his Masters degree from Eastern Washington University, and his PhD from the University of Idaho, and worked as a fisheries scientist in Idaho for many years. In addition to his work, Paul also spent countless hours playing music with his wife Janet and fellow musicians in Idaho. His multifaceted ability allowed him to play many string instruments and styles including bluegrass, folk, Afrobeat and reggae. The music community of Moscow, Idaho lost a vital member when Paul died.
Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Janet (Heidsiek), and their three children, Heidi (John Fish) Anders of Los Angeles; Allison Anders of Moscow, Idaho; and Erik Anders of Bellingham, Washington. Paul and Janet always filled their home with music, animals, and laughter. Above all, Paul cherished and was so proud of his children.
Paul is further survived by his parents, Ronald and Patricia Anders of East Troy, WI; his brother Mark (Diane) Anders of Orchard Park, NY; his sister Kristin (Jeff) Sleeth of Madison, WI; his mother-in-law Jane Heidsiek of Moscow, Idaho; eight nieces and nephews; and additional relatives in Wisconsin and Oregon.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 22 at St Peter the Apostle Church in East Troy, Wisconsin, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon and services at 1:00 pm. Because Paul always loved a chance to get together, a reception will follow at the East Troy Brewery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020