Paul John Barbieri
Departed this life on December 29, 2019, age 51. Beloved son of Richard and Lynda Barbieri. Loving brother of Joel (Laura) Barbieri, David Barbieri and Cullin (Gretel) Weiskopf. Father of Cody Barbieri. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Husband of Jewels Martinson. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, Friday, January 10, 4-7PM. Time of remembrance 7PM, feel free to bring a memory to share. In lieu of flowers, please have memorials sent to FreeDomServiceDogs of America at FreedomServiceDogs.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020