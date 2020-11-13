Paul Johnson
Waukesha - Paul Johnson, age 88, of Waukesha, died in Green Bay, Wis., under hospice care on Nov. 12, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Born July 29, 1932, with twin brother, James, in Chicago to the late Myrtle and Emil Johnson. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign, earning a degree in civil engineering. He married the love of his life, Shirley (nee Juncker), on Nov. 5, 1955, at Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.
Paul's career included positions with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, Johnson, Avril & Assoc., and R.A. Smith. Paul and Shirley were founding members of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Waukesha. The Johnsons led over 60 mission trips to Guatemala, the Philippines, Bolivia, Armenia, Georgia, and El Salvador building bridges, schools, and water projects.
Traveling, hiking and walking with Shirley in places like the Smokies, Hawaii and Florida were among Paul's favorite activities. Together, the pair visited most national parks, many state parks, almost every state in the U.S. and ventured further to Europe and Asia. Golfing was Paul's greatest hobby, which he enjoyed well into his 80s. Paul also loved music, especially three-part harmony, which he performed in his late teens in The Washtub Trio with brother Jim and friend Jim Aspegren.
Paul was a gentle, loving and kind husband, father and friend. His sense of humor remained intact, even as he began losing a battle with dementia. After losing Shirley in 2019, Paul spent his remaining years at Avalon Square in Waukesha and The Courtyard at Bellevue in Green Bay.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved Shirley, infant son Daniel and brother Jim. He is survived by his children: Peter (Sarah), Lisa (Jeffrey), Dean (Cindy), and Kent; his grandchildren: Joshua (Naimh), Kaelene (Adrian), Becky (Riley), Olivia (Chandler), Anika, Nathan, Bailey, Emmalee, Jacob, Aaron and Forest; five great-grandchildren; older brother Bill (Marianne); sister-in-law Janice; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
A virtual celebration of life service with Southminster Presbyterian Church will be at 1 p.m. (Central) on Saturday, Nov. 21. Invitations, a web link and instructions on how to participate will be forthcoming.
Memorials should be directed to the Paul and Shirley Mission Fund at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 200 Richard St, Waukesha, WI 53189.
A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com