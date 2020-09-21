Paul Joseph Lukitsch



Born January 4, 1966, born to eternal life on September 18, 2020 after a 6 month battle with stage IV lung cancer. Loving son of Joseph W. Lukitsch and Kerry L. Lukitsch (nee Seiler). Cherished brother of Julie (Matt) Cincera. Dear uncle of Caylie, Maddie, Ashlie and Allie Cincera. Also loved and will be missed by many friends and family.



Paul was a graduate of Brookfield Central High School (1984) and UW-Madison (1990). He completed his law degree from Loyola of Chicago in 1998 and practiced real estate law. He was a computer whiz, loved to ride his bike and enjoyed music especially the Beatles. Paul had the best sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.



Private services to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store