Paul K. La BontyPassed away unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2020, at age 65. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving dad of Shane and Dan. Fond brother of Raymond (Sandy). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents George and Pauline and his sister Carol Klippel. Visitation Sun. Aug. 9th from 1pm until the Service of Remembrance at 3:30pm all at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave.