|
|
Traylor, Paul Keith Paul Keith Traylor, age 80, formerly of Franklin, Wisconsin passed away December 27, 2018 in Fort Meyers, FL. Dear husband of Barbara, dearest father of Steve (Ginny) of Maryland, Jeff (Sandy) of Franklin and Beth of Oak Creek. Loving grandpa of Kimberly (Ben) Dorval, Joani Hargrow, and Lt. Benjamin. Great grandpa of Jade, Blake, Faith, Carlton and Barrett. Further survived by brother, Everett "Sonny" (Phyllis) Traylor, brother-in-law, Steve (Lib) Troyer and other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carroll, parents, Fern and Everett Traylor, and In-laws, Evelyn and Herbert Troyer. A graduate from Purdue University, Paul worked at Delco Electronics. While there, he worked in Quality Control with the guidance systems for the Titan space missile programs. He also worked for General Motors and owned WoodArt, where they made woodenware for rosemaling. His hobbies included woodworking, photography, computers, putzing on various projects, and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of services, memorial gifts may be made to the or to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019