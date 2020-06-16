Paul M. Burdette
Paul M. Burdette

Waukesha - Passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Karen for 36 years, loving father of Ashley (Scott) Heitz and Candice Burdette. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, June 18 from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:30 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
18
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
