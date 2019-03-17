|
Manderle, Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his wife Eleanore. Loving father to Nancy M. (Earl) Schliesman, Peter G. (Andrea) Manderle and James P. (Sheri) Manderle. Beloved grandfather to Aaron (Lindsay), Kristina (Michael) Daloia, Whitney (Jake) Paige, Trent, Brandon (Rachael), Luke and Logan. Dear great-grandfather to Ann Marie, Claire, Skylar, Jackson and Emmalyn. Also survived by his sister Clara Polster, special friend Doris, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. James Catholic Church (7219 S 27th St, Franklin) on Wednesday, March 20 from 9 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Paul was a WWII Navy veteran, the Fire Chief for the Oak Creek Fire Department and a charter member of the Oak Creek American Legion Post 434.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019