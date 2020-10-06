Paul Martin Lucas, MDDoc, as many family members and friends fondly referred to him, was born on April 16, 1926 in West Allis. His parents, Paul Joseph and Katherine A. (nee Martinac), were first generation Americans whose parents had immigrated to Calumet, Michigan from the Gorski Kotar region of Croatia. Thus, Doc's love of his heritage and the UP were quite understandable.As regards his education, it was all things Marquette for Doc - Marquette University High School, Marquette University and the Marquette University School of Medicine. Following his graduation from medical school in 1951, he interned at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. It was in Bethesda that he married his bride of 69 years, Loretta. Following his medical internship, he went into private practice in Monticello, Wisconsin, before moving back to Milwaukee and completing both a Surgical Residency in 1957 and a Psychiatric Residency in 1960.His career as a Psychiatrist included stints with the VA Hospital in both Battle Creek, MI (1960-62) and in Milwaukee (1962-65). He then moved onto a successful private practice in Milwaukee from 1963 - 1977, before transitioning Loretta and himself into full-time Yoopers and moving to Marquette, MI in 1977. His practice continued in the UP until October of 2002.However, as important as his professional career was, more important and varied things defined Doc - his family, culture, Packers and the UP.As noted earlier, Doc and Loretta just celebrated 69 years of marriage in September. Sure, the occasional challenge, but they made it together. Sixty-nine years of marriage and six wonderful children is a solid gauge of a caring husband and father.His love and awareness of his Croatian heritage was always there, but was ignited in the early 1970s when he met Steve and Mary Jurkovich, who became his best friends. Soon, his love and awareness of all things Croatian took off, from playing the tambura and forming his own band The Shaky Strings, learning the language and traveling to the old country. Doc and his family were actively involved in the American Croatian Silver Strings, was a Founding Member of the Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans and performed with the Granicari Adult Tamburitzans. For many of us, the image of that brac around his neck at his many camp parties remains vivid even today.Doc was a hard-core Green Bay Packer supporter, a love that even followed him to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I'm thinking he enjoyed watching that win over the Falcons! Doc loved the Yooper life - from deer hunting to bobbing for Lake Trout. From hunting partridge out of a pickup to his Filson jacket and Stormy Kromer hat. And, of course, life at camp on the shores of Lake Superior. Since 1977, "fine dining" always mandated wearing a hat.Doc is survived by his wife Loretta (nee Kazik), children Julie (Phil) Torsney, Paul (Patsy), Mark (Lois), Peter (Dawn), Katherine (Lloyd) Younger and Jennifer (deceased). He had a special soft spot for his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister Barbara Scholtz of Washington, DC. His other sister Kathleen Mahoney of Omaha, NE is deceased.He has many relatives scattered around the country and in Croatia, all with their own memories of Doc. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10th, at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM. Fr. Lawrence Frankovich officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of Doc's favorite charities, the Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans or the Jennifer Lucas CFU Scholarship Fund.