Paul Michael Hellmich
Milwaukee - Age 82. Reached for the stars on September 26, 2019. He is survived by his brother Jim (Judith) Hellmich, nephews Jim (Dawn) Hellmich, Chris (Lauren) Hellmich, niece Sara (George) Hadgraft, great uncle of 7 great nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. We'll meet again sometime, somewhere, somehow with God's good graces.
Paul worked for 30 years in the diplomatic office of the Internal Revenue Service. For most of his career he was posted in a variety of Middle Eastern countries.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. He is buried at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum next to his Mother and Father.
"With awe I face the future, hoping for a happy place with family, friends, flowers, beauty, held close in God's embrace."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019