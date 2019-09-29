|
Paul Milakovich
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Age 87. Adoring and devoted husband of Darlene (formally Bianco) of 35 years. Proud father of Don (Christine) Henze, Bob (Jane) Henze, Terry (Laura) Henze, Paulette Allen (nee Milakovich), Sandra (Gary) Kauppinen, James (Theresa) Bianco, Mary Sue Bianco and Thomas Bianco. Brother-in-law to Mary Ann (James) Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna (nee Marinich) Milakovich, his 3 brothers Joseph, George and Charles Milakovich, and also his first wife of 8 years Maxine Milakovich (nee Thurber) and his daughter Pamela Nowak. He will be missed by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Paul retired with 46 years in the Pattern Trade, highly respected by his peers.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday October 5th, 2-4PM. Funeral Service to follow.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Linden Grove Communities - New Berlin and also the staff at The Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019