Wong, Paul Moy was born January 10, 1946, in Ohio, died February 27, 2019 in Milwaukee with family at his side. The first child of Vincent Moy and Mary Moy Johnson, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Joe Wong, his parents, and brother James Moy. He is survived by siblings Mary (Don) Van Hoy, Miriam (John) Sermersheim, Rebecca (Randy) Falkenberg, and Thomas Moy; friend and former wife Margaret Jones; children Joseph, Elizabeth (Andrew) Williamson, Andrew, Timothy, and Rebecca; grandchildren Avery and Lucy Williamson; dozens of nieces and nephews; treasured siblings-in-law; and countless friends. Paul came to Milwaukee at age 5 and forged a deep bond with his grandfather and primary role model Joe Wong, a leader of Milwaukee's then burgeoning Chinese community. He lived with his extended family attending Milwaukee public schools before going to high school at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy. He graduated college from The University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career in hospitality as a manager at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Waikiki Beach. In 1974, Paul married Margaret "Peggie" Jones. The couple began their life together in Enderis Park, opposite a baseball diamond, growing close there as softball teammates. Eventually they moved to Wauwatosa where they raised their five children and remained together for 32 years. Paul was an incredibly involved and affectionate father. He served as a Cub Scout leader, little league coach, and chaperone. Despite his ambitious career, he prioritized his children above all else. Paul co-founded the groundbreaking restaurant chain Wong's Wok, introducing Wisconsin to Chinese fast food. He operated his grandfather's restaurant, La Joy, and eventually acquired the historic downtown Milwaukee fixture, Toys Chinatown Restaurant. In 1998, Paul divested himself of those ventures and in 2000 opened Long Wong's, the world's first Chinese-American sports bar. His proximity to County Stadium and later Miller Park allowed him to pursue his quixotic love affair with The Milwaukee Brewers. A respected leader in the business community, Paul was a member of the Wauwatosa Chamber of Commerce, a board member of The Zoological Society of Milwaukee, and president of The Milwaukee Brewers Gold Club. In 2010, Paul suffered a debilitating stroke that cost him his autonomy and livelihood. Despite this setback, he bravely lived the remainder of his life with dignity. Paul will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, exceptional kindness, and extraordinary generosity. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 12:30 pm Memorial Service at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Zoological Society of Milwaukee, Wong Memorial, 10005 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019