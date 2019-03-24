Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Paul P. Paikowski

Paul P. Paikowski Notice
Paikowski, Paul P. "The Mayor of Bartlett Ave" Met Jesus Christ on March 16, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol (nee Hartman), his brother Ronald, and his son Ronald. Dear brother of Pat Miller. Loving father of Paul J. (Susi), Richard, and Sandra. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Caitlin, Vincent, Miranda, Brandon, Tyzell, Grace, CJ, and Michael. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Thursday, March 28, from 4:00PM-5:30PM, with a memorial service at 5:30PM at Evangel Assembly of God. 9920 W. Good Hope Rd. Interment private. Paul loved people, food, golfing, hunting, fishing, and rummaging. He was extremely generous. The family would like to thank the professional and caring staff at Zilber Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
