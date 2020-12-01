Paul R. FineBrown Deer - Passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Murium Fine (nee Corso). Cherished father of Lori R. Mueller and the late Brad H. Fine. Proud grandfather of Darren (Nicole) Fine, Kenneth Mueller and Daniel Mueller and great-grandfather of Zoey, Soren, Calen, Cruz and Pierce Fine. Dear brother of Charles (Penny) Fine and Zelma (Fred) Schloss. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Private services held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorial contributions to Congregation Sinai appreciated.