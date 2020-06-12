Paul R. "Jake" Graves
Paul "Jake" R. Graves

Paul "Jake" R. Graves, age 68, was born to Eternal Life, June 9th, 2020. Survived by loving partner Cindy Hiltunen. Devoted father of Roxanne (Dennis), Carrie, and Kristy (Alex) Bucio. Beloved brother of Robert (Annie), Vicki (Thomas) Ulrich, Lori Pipia, Cheryl (Kurt) Buckman, and Michael (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Zoey, Jake, John Jr., and Ezra. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Margaret as well as brother-in-law Salvatore Pipia. Jake will be remembered for his off the wall sense of humor and easy going disposition. He was an avid golfer and dedicated grandpa. Jake will be forever missed by many family and friends.

Private service for immediate family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
