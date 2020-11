Or Copy this URL to Share

November 15, 1927- November 14, 2020



Went to live with our Lord on Saturday 11/14/20, one day before his 93rd birthday.



Paul is survived by his loving partner of 29 years, Rose Bushbacher, his devoted family, daughter Helen (John) Edwards; daughter Dawn Lentine; and son Frank (Maria) Howard.



Paul had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Paul was a proud Navy veteran.



Services will be held privately.









