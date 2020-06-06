Paul R. Knuth
Paul R. Knuth

Milwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. Age 91. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Lois (nee Ish). Further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 11:00am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin as a tribute to Paul R. Knuth.

www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org

Paul was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

