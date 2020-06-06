Paul R. KnuthMilwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. Age 91. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Lois (nee Ish). Further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 11:00am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin as a tribute to Paul R. Knuth.Paul was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII.