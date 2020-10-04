1/
Paul R. "Kujo" Kucza
Paul R. Kucza "Kujo"

Found his peace on September 29, 2020. Age 48. Loving husband of Cherie for 21 years. Proud father of Catherine, Dale, and Camille. Beloved son of Victoria (Curt) Fernau and Ken (Ann Marie) Kucza. Dear brother of Steven (Lisa) Kucza. Special son-in-law of Thomas (the late Rita) Belisle. Also loved by other family and friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated directly to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
OCT
6
Service
07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
