Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Techtmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Techtmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Paul R. Techtmann Notice
Techtmann, Paul R. 86, of the town of Barton, entered into God's Kingdom on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in the town of Polk. Paul was a charter member of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters Inc. where polka music was promoted and dance lessons were taught. He was a truck driver for numerous businesses. Survivors include his wife, Janet; five siblings, Florence (Lewis) Enderle, Arlene (Carl) Koepke, Verna (Robert) Kudek, Richard Jr. (Diane) Techtmann, and Mae (Francis "Sonny") Mehringer; two sisters-in-law, Joan Postell and Bonita Lindgren; a brother-in-law, Raymond Stanke Jr.; nieces, nephews, their children, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Paul will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Avenue, in West Bend. Visitation on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Entombment will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Washington County Memorial Park at 11:00 A.M. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.