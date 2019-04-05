|
Techtmann, Paul R. 86, of the town of Barton, entered into God's Kingdom on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in the town of Polk. Paul was a charter member of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters Inc. where polka music was promoted and dance lessons were taught. He was a truck driver for numerous businesses. Survivors include his wife, Janet; five siblings, Florence (Lewis) Enderle, Arlene (Carl) Koepke, Verna (Robert) Kudek, Richard Jr. (Diane) Techtmann, and Mae (Francis "Sonny") Mehringer; two sisters-in-law, Joan Postell and Bonita Lindgren; a brother-in-law, Raymond Stanke Jr.; nieces, nephews, their children, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Paul will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Avenue, in West Bend. Visitation on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Entombment will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Washington County Memorial Park at 11:00 A.M. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019