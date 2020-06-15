Paul Rasmussen

Paul RasmussenFranklin - Joined his loving family, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Rasmussen (nee, Werling). Loving father of Mark, David (Julie), Ann (Mark), Tim and Jeanie (Louie). Proud grandfather of Kim, Billy, Katie, Dana, Erica, Danielle, Morgan, Aaron, Fiona and Bryce. Proud great grandfather of Carter, Chloe, Charlie and Jack. Paul is survived by many other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents, son Billy, and sister Shirley.Paul will be remembered as an Army Veteran of the Korean War, and dedicated employee of AT&T for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage with his family, music and working on various home improvement projects. Paul enjoyed time spent at his cabin up north. He was an active volunteer in his retirement years.Visitation to be held at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 12700 W Howard Ave. New Berlin, WI Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10AM to 11:45am. Mass of a Christian burial at 12PM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin, WI.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Camp American Legion 8529 Highway D West, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539.Paul may now resume his nightly cribbage games with his wife Patty.