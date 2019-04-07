|
|
Schmidt, Paul Robert Of Waukesha, formerly of Racine passed away April 1, 2019 at age 72 after a brave battle with cancer. He worked for the Kohl's Grocery Store chain, as an EMT/firefighter in Mt. Pleasant and in 1989 at age 42, Paul decided to go into law enforcement, joining the Racine County Sheriff's Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2014. Paul will be missed by his sons Aaron (Sarah) and step-granddaughter Natalie Petrick with whom he shared a birthday, Bryan (Amanda) and his darling grandson Lukas, Kevin, and sister-in-law Coralie Larson. His life partner of 10 years, Cathy Bellovary and her children and grandchildren, Tony (Hollie) Bellovary, Amanda and Sawyer, Nick (Angela) Bellovary, Ava, Eliza, and Isla. Four brothers, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents, wife Leslie, and brother John. Visitation Sat., April 13th from 11AM until the service at 1PM at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Paul's name to the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth, c/o ProHealth Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. Visit www.randledable.com for a full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019