Paul ScheuermannWest Allis - Paul, 32, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his daughter Autumn and her Mom (Chelsea Schubert) and his sister Sarah Gruenhagen. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan, and grandparents, William and Viola. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI in Picnic Area 3, on Sunday, June 14 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.