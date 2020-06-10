Paul Scheuermann
Paul Scheuermann

West Allis - Paul, 32, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his daughter Autumn and her Mom (Chelsea Schubert) and his sister Sarah Gruenhagen. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan, and grandparents, William and Viola. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI in Picnic Area 3, on Sunday, June 14 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Final arrangements entrusted to:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Menomonee Park
Funeral services provided by
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
7625 W. Appleton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 461-8000
