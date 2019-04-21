|
Coon, Paul T. Born to Eternal Life on Thurs., April 11, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Valadez) for 65 years. Preceded in death by his son, Frederic. Loving father of Thomas (Colleen) Coon, Ann (Kevin) Gengler, Catherine (Robert Bonitz) Coon and Julie (John) Kral. Further survived by many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for over 40 years in various jobs at State Farm Insurance Company, Schmitt-Orlow-Stumpfs, Inc., and Wauwatosa Public Schools. Visitation on Sat., April 27, 2019 from 8:30 AM until the time of the 9:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 7929 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, WI 53219. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019