Malczewski, Paul T. Passed away on July 29, 2019 surrounded by the love and warmth of his family and friends at the age of 46 years. Beloved husband of Teri (nee Green). Dear son of Tom and Linda. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Sunday August 11, from 1-3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with Memorial Service at 3 PM. For further information visit our website. To receive complete obit/directions, text 1853670 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019