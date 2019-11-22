|
|
Paul Thomas Bock
Greenfield - Age 65. Was called home by his Savior on November 19, 2019. Reunited with his parents, John & Beverly and in-laws, Norman & Rita Sachs. Beloved husband of Michele. Brother of Greg (Judy). Brother-in-law of Eloise (Bill) Stierman and Denise Sachs. Uncle of Aaron (Stacy) Stierman, Paulette Stierman, Kevin (Annie) Bock and Scott (Sarah) Bock. Great-Uncle of Henry and Harrison Stierman. Former employee of Old World Wisconsin. Special thank you to the Enhanced Care Program, Dr. Peter Eichenseer, all the staff at Froedtert Hospital and the Greenfield Fire and Rescue Paramedics. Thank you to Zilber Family Hospice for making Paul's last two days peaceful. Thank you to the Laudon Family for their years of love and support throughout Paul's long illness. Thank you to Pastor Loggans for spiritual guidance and support for Paul and myself. Visitation at Greendale Baptist Church, 5651 S. 51st Street, Greendale, WI 53129 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. Memorial Service 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated and will be given to Paul's favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019