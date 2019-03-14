|
Van Loon, Rev. Paul Rev. Paul John Van Loon, 95, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Harbor Chase in Shorewood. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; three daughters, Mary Jane (Behrouz Vafa) Van Loon of Bridgewater, NJ, Ruth Anne (David Nash) Van Loon of Cincinnati, OH, and Sara Van Loon of Milwaukee; three grandchildren, Nathan Nash, Samuel Nash, and Marjan Vafa; brother, Donald (Becky) Van Loon; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Poole and Evelyn Van Loon; and one brother-in-law, Forrest Williams. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Jacobson officiating. A burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3-7 pm and again on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the CHURCH from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019