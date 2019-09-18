|
Paul W. Ganiere
Age 96. Born into eternal life September 14, 2019.
Loving husband of the late Kay (nee Frederickson) for 67 years. Beloved father of Diane Ganiere (the late Ronald Meyer), Jacqueline Ganiere, Brian (Roberta) Ganiere, and Michelle Angle. Dear grandfather of Catherine Murphy, Jean Murphy, and Mary (Steven) Wissinger. Beloved great-grandpa to Finn Wissinger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Paul was a truly good man who worked hard to provide for his family and for the employees of Faustel Inc. as Vice President of Finance. He served our country in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1943 to 1945, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment: St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019