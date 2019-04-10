Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Leopold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Leopold

Notice Condolences Flowers

Paul W. Leopold Notice
Leopold, Paul W. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his beloved wife, Elaine, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, age 87 years. Loving father of Janet (Peter) Keddie, Vicki Leopold and Julie (Michael) Carlson. Cherished grandpa of Jonathan (Crystal) Keddie, Alex (Kalli) Keddie and Lauren (Peter) Bullock. Proud great-grandpa of Brayden,Jackson and Toula. Preceded in death by his siblings Howard and Elaine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation on Monday April 15, 2019 10-11AM at RESURRECTION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 213 E. Howard Ave. Milwaukee, Funeral Services at 11 AM. Private entombment and military honors at Arlington Park Cemetery. Paul was a longtime and very active member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church and a retiree of Rexnord. He was a United States Marine Corps. Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of the United States Marine Corps. League-Badger Detachment and proudly honored fellow veterans on the Rifle Detail. If desired, memorials to Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church or to Fisher House Wisconsin for veterans and their families are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now