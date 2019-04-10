|
Leopold, Paul W. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his beloved wife, Elaine, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, age 87 years. Loving father of Janet (Peter) Keddie, Vicki Leopold and Julie (Michael) Carlson. Cherished grandpa of Jonathan (Crystal) Keddie, Alex (Kalli) Keddie and Lauren (Peter) Bullock. Proud great-grandpa of Brayden,Jackson and Toula. Preceded in death by his siblings Howard and Elaine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation on Monday April 15, 2019 10-11AM at RESURRECTION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 213 E. Howard Ave. Milwaukee, Funeral Services at 11 AM. Private entombment and military honors at Arlington Park Cemetery. Paul was a longtime and very active member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church and a retiree of Rexnord. He was a United States Marine Corps. Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of the United States Marine Corps. League-Badger Detachment and proudly honored fellow veterans on the Rifle Detail. If desired, memorials to Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church or to Fisher House Wisconsin for veterans and their families are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019