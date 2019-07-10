Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
Paul W. Lotz Notice
Lotz, Paul W. Paul W. Lotz, 45, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, passed away after defying medical odds for years on Thursday, July 4, 2019. His love of life was inspiring and he had a positive effect on everyone he touched. He changed lives showing loyalty, humor, strength, compassion and devotion. Beloved husband of Jill; dearest son of Eva and Josef; loving brother of Joe (Chris), Linda (Norbert) Bracke, Bob, Jim (Kathy), Mary (Jason) Armao and Amy Kozina; cherished uncle, great uncle, cousin and loving friend. He loved his band of brothers, his friends and their families who he sailed, hunted and fished with. Visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI on July 17 at 2:30pm. Mass of Christian burial 4:00pm. Celebration of life to follow at Pewaukee Yacht Club, N22W28204 Edgewater Drive, Pewaukee. In lieu of flowers please donate to National Organization for Rare Disorders.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
