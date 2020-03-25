Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
Paul W. Pawelski

Paul W. Pawelski Notice
Paul W. Pawelski

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 23, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Pesczek). Loving father of Christopher (Jennifer), Nicholas, and Benjamin (Sammie) Pawelski. Dear grandfather of Joseph and Abigail. Fond brother of Michael (the late Freida), Allen (Pam), Patricia, William "Gene" (Deborah), and the late Shirley (Bill) Willkomm. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents William and Genevieve Pawelski, and his in-laws Mary (Bill) Rochon, Barbara Starr, James Pesczek, and Jeannie (Ken) Willkomm.

Paul served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and worked for over 46 years at Metal Technologies and Briggs & Stratton.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
