Paul Wayne Bergemann
Paul Wayne Bergemann

Poy Sippi - Paul Wayne Bergemann, 85, of Poy Sippi WI passed into Heaven's love on September 19, 2020. Paul was born on July 1, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Herman and Alice (nee Pingel) Bergemann. He married Doris Schultz on April 7, 1956 and they shared 64 years of family life raising their four children in Wauwatosa, WI before retiring to Poy Sippi.

Paul enjoyed a long and successful career in home siding application and remodeling and he was known for his keen artistic eye and attention to detail. His mission in life was to provide for his family and he accomplished it well. He enjoyed family trips up north to the cottage he built by hand and caring for the surrounding land that he loved. So many memories were made there with his family and friends. He loved music, history, woodworking, and Friday fish frys at the Bluemound Inn in Wauwatosa.

Paul will be dearly missed by his wife Doris, children April (the late Jeff) Truman, Alan Bergemann, Cindi (Ryan) Wendt, brother Jerry Bergemann, and grandsons Paul, Andy, and Aaron Bergemann; and Jack and Luke Truman. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Cliff Bergemann, sister Shirley (the late Richard) Stelmach, grandparents Joseph and Fredrika (nee Hintz) Pingel, and Gustav and Anna (nee Muesler) Bergemann.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Holly Funeral Home of Poy Sippi is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
