Paula A. Rothe73, of Brookfield and Punta Gorda, FL, died June 19, 2020 at Zilber Hospice. Born in Cleveland, OH April 5, 1947 the daughter of Edward and Doris (nee Phelps) Furney. On Jan. 6, 1976 she married James C. Rothe. She was senior vice president at Laughlin Constable Advertising and retired in 2000. Paula was a former member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and current member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606.Survived by her husband James and her children Thomas (Angie) Fairall of Watertown, and Christine (Michael) Kuick-Pocino of Marietta, Georgia. Sister of Deborah Jo (Jay) Hagar of Litchfield, Ohio and Michael (Cheryl) Farrell of Ravinia, Ohio, grandchildren, Nathan Fairall, Kyle Parsons, Kaitlyn Parsons, Amber (Andrew) Fairall-Clark, Devin (Katie) Kuick, Mason Kuick, Rebecca Kuick, Samuel Pocino, and Abigail Pocino, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded by her parents and her daughter Tammy Fairall-ParsonsVisitation and services will be Wed. June 24, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME. Visitation from 4 PM until the Elks Lodge of Sorrow Service at 6:30 PM and religious services at 6:45 PMPlease note, social distancing will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Face masks or coverings are encouraged.