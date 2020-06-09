Paula E. Messler
Milwaukee - (nee Wondra), 95, died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Milwaukee, WI. She will be remembered and loved by her husband of 72 years, Louis Messler, her children Diane (Douglas) Beck, Donna (Michael) Patrick, Denise Girsch, Louis "Butch" Messler, Richard Messler (Beth Bouchoux), her grandchildren David (Jenn) Beck, Dean Beck, Dawn (Jim) Cibak, Shannon (Erik) May, John Patrick, Melanie (Matt) Wallace, Melissa Girsch, Brett Messler, Trever Messler and her 9 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, Margaret (nee Flasch) and Conrad Wondra, her 3 sisters, Sylvia Wieser, Clara Stephanie and Angie Gilles have preceded her in death and at the end of her long illness, her most fervent wish was to see and join them all in heaven.
She is survived by her brother Andrew (Jean) Wondra and brother-in-law John Messler.
Paula was the ultimate wife and mother. Her whole life revolved around her family and her home. Paula was quite the home remodeler and decorator. She was the "idea" person, and together with Louie, remodeled and decorated their homes and several duplexes. Her talent as a seamstress and upholsterer contributed to their many successes.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 11 AM until the private funeral service at 1 PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105/ donors@stjude.org, would be preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.