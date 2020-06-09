Paula E. Messler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula E. Messler

Milwaukee - (nee Wondra), 95, died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Milwaukee, WI. She will be remembered and loved by her husband of 72 years, Louis Messler, her children Diane (Douglas) Beck, Donna (Michael) Patrick, Denise Girsch, Louis "Butch" Messler, Richard Messler (Beth Bouchoux), her grandchildren David (Jenn) Beck, Dean Beck, Dawn (Jim) Cibak, Shannon (Erik) May, John Patrick, Melanie (Matt) Wallace, Melissa Girsch, Brett Messler, Trever Messler and her 9 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, Margaret (nee Flasch) and Conrad Wondra, her 3 sisters, Sylvia Wieser, Clara Stephanie and Angie Gilles have preceded her in death and at the end of her long illness, her most fervent wish was to see and join them all in heaven.

She is survived by her brother Andrew (Jean) Wondra and brother-in-law John Messler.

Paula was the ultimate wife and mother. Her whole life revolved around her family and her home. Paula was quite the home remodeler and decorator. She was the "idea" person, and together with Louie, remodeled and decorated their homes and several duplexes. Her talent as a seamstress and upholsterer contributed to their many successes.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 11 AM until the private funeral service at 1 PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105/ donors@stjude.org, would be preferred.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved