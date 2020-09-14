1/1
Paula Hagedorn
Paula Hagedorn

Wauwatosa - September 13, 1930-September 12, 2020.

Paula passed away on September 12, 2020, one day before her 90th birthday. She was the beloved wife of Siegfried and mother of her son, Thomas. She was born in Prague and was part of the German minority. She married Siegfried in 1952 in Herford/Westfalia, after both escaped from behind the iron curtain. They came to America on the "United States," the flagship of the US Fleet. It was during the storm which broke the dikes in Holland.

Paula was a fabulous cook, home maker and hostess and made friends with anyone she met. She was an excellent swimmer and trecked the Alps each year, while Siegfried looked down from one of the planes he flew. They traveled the world from Tahiti to Morocco and many countries in between.

Paula will also be missed by many close friends here and in Europe. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

If desired, donations may be made to "Guiding Eyes for the Blind." No flowers, please.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
