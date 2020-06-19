Paula Marie Kruske



Passed away on May 22nd. She was born in Milwaukee on September 24th, 1956. She grew up in Greenfield and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1974. She earned her Skilled Nursing Assistant degree from MATC and had a passion for working with the elderly. Paula also enjoyed crocheting, going to festivals, shopping at farmers markets and spending time with friends. She had a love of cats and had many over the years. She is survived by her parents Richard and Marilyn Kruske, her brothers Rich (Barb) Kruske, Thomas (Sue) Kruske, nieces Michele and Sarah Kruske. Further survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Adam Kruske and her grandparents; Marion Irvine and Loretta Contardi. Due to the current events a private family gathering will be held at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield.









