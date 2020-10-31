Paula Phelps
Milwaukee - Born in LaCrosse, Wis. Raised in Milwaukee, Wis. Raised children in Chisholm, MN. Resided until present at SummerWood of Chanhassen (MN).
Paula attended grade school. Junior High and Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1966). Active in Milwaukee Geological Society, Secretary of Milwaukee Hobby Club, Collector of Soapstone and Victorian Perfume Bottles. Paula was active in the Milwaukee Players as a youngster, starting at age 12. Her first job, at 16 years of age, was secretary and sales representative for Wisconsin Drapery Supply where she worked until the birth of her daughters. She moved with her family in 1972 to Chisholm, MN.
Paula is survived by her two daughters, Cary (Rupp) Watkins (Chris) of Plymouth, MN Amy (Rupp) Stock (Tim) of Waconia, MN. Four grandchildren: Cole, Callie, Morgan & Mason. She was further survived by one brother Ty Phelps (Joanne) of Milwaukee Wisconsin and three nieces: Erica, Bridget & Mary. Also survived by Cynthia Diament (Michael), friend for 65 years. Paula was preceded in death by Parents Phil and Margaret Phelps of Onalaska, Wisconsin and loving uncles: Robert & William Reidelbach.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. The family would like to thank SummerWood of Chanhassen for the wonderful friendships and working environment & for their loving care for Paula. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
of MN or SummerWood of Chanhassen Foundation or a charity of your choice
.