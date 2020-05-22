Paula Ruby
Fox Point - (Nee Schultz) of Fox Point, passed away due to cancer on May 16, 2020. Born in Chicago in 1928, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ruby; parents, David and Mae (Minkoff) Schultz; and brothers, Les and Robert Schultz.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Marilyn) Ruby and Stuart (Patrice) Ruby; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Ruby, Michael (Andrea) Ruby, Elissa (Joshua) Light, Margaret Ruby, and Sarah Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Abram and Estelle Ruby; David and Gabrielle Ruby; and Abigail and Jacob Light.
Paula loved her family and enjoyed playing mahjong and bridge with her close friends. She was able to live independently, remain sharp, and display great style throughout her illness. Special thanks to Karen Peck Katz, Mae Eslit and Eva Rufo for their loving care for Paula over the past months.
The family will hold a private funeral and burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.