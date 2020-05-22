Paula Ruby
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Ruby

Fox Point - (Nee Schultz) of Fox Point, passed away due to cancer on May 16, 2020. Born in Chicago in 1928, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ruby; parents, David and Mae (Minkoff) Schultz; and brothers, Les and Robert Schultz.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Marilyn) Ruby and Stuart (Patrice) Ruby; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Ruby, Michael (Andrea) Ruby, Elissa (Joshua) Light, Margaret Ruby, and Sarah Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Abram and Estelle Ruby; David and Gabrielle Ruby; and Abigail and Jacob Light.

Paula loved her family and enjoyed playing mahjong and bridge with her close friends. She was able to live independently, remain sharp, and display great style throughout her illness. Special thanks to Karen Peck Katz, Mae Eslit and Eva Rufo for their loving care for Paula over the past months.

The family will hold a private funeral and burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice are appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved