1/
PaulaAnn Marie Pezzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PaulaAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PaulaAnn Marie Pezzi

Franklin - (Nee Sobczak) Age 71. Born into eternal life October 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her most beloved husband, Louis, her loving parents, Stephen & Rosemary Sobczak, and her dear brother, Stephen Sobczak. Cherished sister of MaryRoseann (Richard) Jones, SusanAnn (Jerry) Kornhoff, and Darlene (Peter) Slupianowski. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, WI 53172 on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 AM. Interment: St. Adalbert Cemetery following Mass.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved