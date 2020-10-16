PaulaAnn Marie PezziFranklin - (Nee Sobczak) Age 71. Born into eternal life October 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her most beloved husband, Louis, her loving parents, Stephen & Rosemary Sobczak, and her dear brother, Stephen Sobczak. Cherished sister of MaryRoseann (Richard) Jones, SusanAnn (Jerry) Kornhoff, and Darlene (Peter) Slupianowski. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, WI 53172 on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 AM. Interment: St. Adalbert Cemetery following Mass.