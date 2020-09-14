1/1
Paulette A. Griffa
Paulette A. Griffa

Sun City, Arizona - Paulette Griffa (nee Kohler) of Menomonee Falls died peacefully with her family at her side on September 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved and devoted wife of Bob for 54 years. Loving mother of Tammy (Chad). Proud grandmother of Nicholas (Mallory) and Kaitlin (Michael). Sister to Walter, Lois (Ralph), Carol (Tom), Barbara (Sal), and Ione. Reunited in heaven with her parents, Oscar and Frances, brother Eugene, and sister-in-laws Arlene and Caroline. Further remembered dearly by numerous family members and close friends.

Due to the current health protocols, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date..

Please refer to the funeral home's website, schmidtandbartelt.com for the complete death notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
