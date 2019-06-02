|
Kroll, Paulette Ann (Nee Mesich) Age 66, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at her beach home with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lois Mesich. Survived by her caring and loving husband of 44 years, Don. Proud mother to four children: Taryn (Katie), Kevin (Kristin), Eric (Megan) and Brian (Tara); and Grandmother to Baby Anna. Paulette was extremely passionate about family, pursuing education, career, and fostering authentic relationships. Upon graduating with a Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University, Paulette and Don married in 1975. They began their adventure together traveling out west in her two-door, orange Volkswagen Karmann-Ghia to begin a new life in California. Paulette earned her Masters Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from California State University - Long Beach (CSULB) and began her clinical career at Harbour UCLA Medical Center. Paulette returned to CSULB accepting her first teaching position as a professor and clinical coordinator. Fourteen years later, Paulette, Don, Taryn, and Kevin moved back to Wisconsin, where Paulette continued her career in education, teaching at Marquette University and Hales Corners Elementary School. Momentarily pausing to give birth to the twins, Brian and Eric, Paulette completed additional graduate coursework at UWM to obtain licensure as a Director of Special Education/Pupil Services, School Principal, and Director of Instruction. Paulette retired in 2016 after 16 years as the Director of Pupil Services and 19 years in the Franklin School District. She loved her Franklin team, students, and families. Paulette's greatest joy in life was her family and the robust life that comes with raising four kids...attending their activities, meeting with their friends, and celebrating their accomplishments. To her, family was the most important thing. Paulette loved to laugh, chit-chat with friends, read, and spend time in her "happy place" at the beach; especially during family celebrations and while watching Hawkeye, Badger, Brewer and Packer games where you would hear lots of "Whoo-Hoo's!" Special appreciation and gratitude is extended to Paulette's many friends, co-workers and family for their ongoing love and support. All who knew her and loved her will miss Paulette dearly. Special thank you to the many caregivers and HLA platelet and blood donors who assisted Paulette on her leukemia journey. Paulette was very grateful for the compassionate care and personal relationships she developed with Dr. Karen Carlson, Amber Essenmacher PA-C, and her many, many Froedtert Hospital friends at CCC Grace clinic, Day Hospital, Lab and on CFAC 7&8th floor, 4SW. Visitation will be held at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, on Saturday, June 8, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM, with Mass at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood, and/or memorials to Special Olympics Wisconsin and designated for the Greenfield/Franklin Special Olympics Agency 8-25, and/ or to the Medical College of Wisconsin, MCW Paulette Kroll Leukemia Fund to support Dr. Carlson's blood disorder research. Refer to www.jelacicfuneralhome.com for contact information of these causes. Thank you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019