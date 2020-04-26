|
|
Paulette Moeller
Milwaukee - (nee: Gardez) Born June 2nd, 1924 in St Quentin France, passed April 25th, 2020 at the age of 95 with her daughters at her side.
Paulette came to America on December 7th, 1946 as a war bride and her life-long journey began.
Paulette is survived by her daughters, Josette Bauer, Mary Ann (Richard) Reiniger and Yvette (Chris) Moeller-Bunker. Proud grandma of Jerry (Denise) Bauer, Keith (Cheryl) Bauer, Cheri Bauer, Raymond Richard, Annette (Keith) Kendell, Amanda (Scott) Arloszynski, and Frank (Amanda) Moeller. Adoring great-grandma of Brandon, Claudia, Aiden, Samantha, Emma, Aubrey, Austin, Logan, Brooke, Nolan and Blayne.
Private services will be held. Paulette will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery on April 30th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to American Diabetes Association, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wisconsin Humane Society or .
Family wishes to extend a special thank you to Zilber Family Hospice, and Dr. Jayant Khitha and Dr. Jack Simanonok from St. Lukes for the care and devotion shown to our mother.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020