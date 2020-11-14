Pauline A. Catalano
Bayside, WI - (nee Palmisano) Born to Eternal Life Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Vince Catalano. Loving mother of the late Robert "Bobby" (Karen) Catalano, Debby (Dick Stewart) Catalano, Paula (Louis) Maniscalco, and Christine Catalano.
Adored grandmother of Vincent Catalano, Nicole (Sean) O'Connell, Danielle Catalano, Lauren Maniscalco, Salvatore Maniscalco, Natalie Maniscalco, Marissa West, and Ricky West.
Pauline was also preceded in death by her siblings, Theodore Palmisano, Beatrice (Milton) Peterson, Theodora (Robert) Mallon, and August (Jean) Palmisano. Pauline is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Pauline married her high school sweetheart and had a blessed and loving marriage, until her adoring husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She never left his side during his 10 year illness, ensuring that he had the best possible care.
She taught many valuable lessons to her children and grandchildren while enjoying many family gatherings, sporting events, birthdays, holidays, school plays, vacations, and even a trip down the "Giant Slide" with her grandchildren, at the Wisconsin State Fair, when she was 90 years old. Pauline loved music, but mostly she loved to dance! If there was music playing, Pauline was dancing, much to the delight of her family, and to the audience that she would always attract! She dazzled everyone with her "ocean blue" eyes, and her beautiful smile. She will be sorely missed, but we know that she is finally reunited with her son, and she is dancing, in a blue dress, with lipstick on, with her husband Vince, the love of her life.
Visitation will take place at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI 53217, on Wednesday, November 18 from 10:00AM until 11:45AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Eugene Congregation Facebook page. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Pauline's name, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of Elizabeth Residence for making sure that Pauline's hair was perfectly coifed, that she had nail polish on, preferably blue, and most importantly that she had lipstick on at all times, and to Badger Hospice for their compassionate care of Pauline.